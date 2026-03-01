Injury Corner: Leigh and Hull FC triple blows, more Huddersfield woe, Bradford and Wakefield issues

LEIGH LEOPARDS were not only counting the cost on the scoreboard against Wigan Warriors, but they suffered three blows on the field as well.

Matt Davis (head), Joe Ofahengaue (calf) and Bailey Hodgson all left the field early, the latter in particular looking in pain as he limped off with a suspected ligament rupture with a minute to go in the 54-0 loss.

Hull FC also suffered three injuries in their 17-16 defeat to York Knights, to Jed Cartwright, Harvey Barron and Aidan Sezer.

Cartwright suffered a hamstring issue, Barron an ankle problem and Sezer an eye injury. Cade Cust was also taken off the pitch early but no prognosis was made.

Things got even worse for Huddersfield Giants on the injury front following their 34-8 loss to Castleford Tigers.

Sam Halsall limped off with a hamstring injury, whilst Zac Woolford hit his head in the final tackle of the game.

Meanwhile, Castleford’s Liam Hood went off early in the second half after receiving a finger in the eye.

Wakefield Trinity will be without hooker Tyson Smoothy against Hull FC on Thursday after he failed an HIA in their 27-16 defeat at Warrington Wolves.

Bradford Bulls forward Ebon Scurr tore his hamstring prior to the 18-6 win over Toulouse Olympique on Sunday.

Toulouse prop Tyler Dupree suffered an ankle problem during that game and will be checked after managing to return to the field.