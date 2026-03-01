‘I’ll get better’ warns Leeds Rhinos’ Maika Sivo after Vegas heroics

MAIKA SIVO scored four tries in Las Vegas then put Super League on a higher alert by declaring: “I’ll get better”.

The Fijian winger endured a nightmare first season with Leeds Rhinos after suffering a serious knee injury in pre-season.

He finally made his debut a week before their trip to Vegas and backed up the two tries scored against York Knights with four in Leeds’ remarkable 58-6 triumph over new world champions Hull KR.

Sivo was the star of the show at Allegiant Stadium but the 32-year-old, who scored 104 tries for Parramatta Eels in his NRL career, was typically humble.

He said: “It’s our job as a winger to score those tries – it was a good performance and a good win.

“I’m still building. It’s only my second game in the last 13 months, so I’ll get better.”

Leeds coach Brad Arthur knows all too well what Sivo is capable of, having coached him for much of his time at Parramatta.

He too believes there is more still to come as the Rhinos now prepare a serious title challenge.

“He scored four tries that other people can’t or don’t score,” said Arthur.

“He scored two last week that other people can’t score. That’s why we got him here.

“I’m just proud of him because it was tough for him last year.

“The level of expectation on him was huge. To bounce back the way he has – we were all a bit tentative when we put him out there last week, we weren’t quite sure if he was done enough.”