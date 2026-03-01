Super League Attendances: Wigan impress as Las Vegas draws in bumper Hull KR-Leeds crowd

WHAT were the attendances like over Super League Round Three?

Wigan Warriors 54-0 Leigh Leopards

16,370 at The Brick Community Stadium on Thursday night

Castleford Tigers 34-8 Huddersfield Giants

6,105 at the OneBore Stadium on Friday night

Hull FC 16-17 York Knights

12,716 at the MKM Stadium on Friday night

Warrington Wolves 27-16 Wakefield Trinity

10,094 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday night

Catalans Dragons 4-36 St Helens

8,729 at Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night

Hull KR 6-58 Leeds Rhinos

45,719 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night

Bradford Bulls 18-6 Toulouse Olympique

8,777 at Bartercard Odsal on Sunday afternoon