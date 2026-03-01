Super League Attendances: Wigan impress as Las Vegas draws in bumper Hull KR-Leeds crowd

WHAT were the attendances like over Super League Round Three?
Wigan Warriors 54-0 Leigh Leopards
16,370 at The Brick Community Stadium on Thursday night
Castleford Tigers 34-8 Huddersfield Giants
6,105 at the OneBore Stadium on Friday night
Hull FC 16-17 York Knights
12,716 at the MKM Stadium on Friday night
Warrington Wolves 27-16 Wakefield Trinity
10,094 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday night
Catalans Dragons 4-36 St Helens
8,729 at Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night
Hull KR 6-58 Leeds Rhinos
45,719 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night
Bradford Bulls 18-6 Toulouse Olympique
8,777 at Bartercard Odsal on Sunday afternoon