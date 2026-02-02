Injury Corner: Leigh Leopards and Catalans Dragons suffer concerns

LEIGH LEOPARDS and Catalans Dragons were left counting the cost of their pre-season games.

Adrian Lam’s side, who lost 16-12 to Warrington Wolves, suffered four potential injury worries that could disrupt the start of their season.

Joe Ofahengaue and Umyla Hanley both left the field in the first half.

Prop Ofahengaue left on 23 minutes after being the subject of big tackles by Liam Byrne and Luke Yates. He didn’t return and may have failed a head-injury assessment, although that wasn’t confirmed – head coach Lam did not conduct a post-match press conference.

But if he did fail, then he will miss Leigh’s trip to North Wales Crusaders in the Challenge Cup this Saturday.

Hanley left the field soon afterwards with an arm injury and he also didn’t return.

In the second half they lost utility Matt Davis to what appeared to be an ankle injury, forcing him to be assisted from the field.

And new recruit Liam Horne also appeared to suffer concussion as he made a big hit on Warrington teenager Tommy Rhodes but was left dazed on the ground.

Catalans, meanwhile, lost three players to suspected head injuries in their 36-18 victory against Toulouse Olympique.

Forward trio Harvey Wilson, Romain Navarette and Josh Allen are all at risk of missing Sunday’s trip to Batley Bulldogs in the Challenge Cup.

Wigan Warriors and Hull FC reported no injury concerns following their pre-season tie.