Oldham release bullish statement amid deepening crisis

OLDHAM insist they remain in a “strong financial position” and foresee a “successful future” – despite the exit of Mike Ford deepening their current crisis.

Director of rugby Ford was among a consortium which took over Oldham in March 2023 and, alongside chairman Bill Quinn, has led ambitions to become a Super League club.

But he told the board of his intention to step back last month, and publicly confirmed his exit shortly after Sunday’s defeat to London Broncos.

Ford, who has effectively been head coach since November, said: “Over the past few months it has become clear that the direction of travel of the club is not something I feel I can be part of.”

His departure comes with the club currently not playing at their Boundary Park home due to a contractual dispute with landlords Oldham Athletic FC.

Quinn has been banned from that ground for twelve months over unspecified allegations by the football club which the chairman has denied.

Oldham are due in court on Wednesday, February 11, to hear a winding-up petition filed in December by HMRC.

The club insisted at the time that the case related to “a historic debt” which had “now been resolved”.

There have also been media reports of unpaid medical bills and pension payments, which Oldham have also denied.

In a statement, the club said: “We fully appreciate that Mike’s departure will have caused some concern amongst our supporters.

“As such, we would like to reassure them that we remain steadfast in our commitment to the continued development of the club.

“As the club has known about Mike’s planned departure for some time, we are already in the process of strengthening our coaching team and will make announcements in due course.

“Oldham RLFC will also now look to add to its board with a view to returning to the structure and strength of leadership that saw the club attract its major investor back in 2023.

“As stated previously, Oldham RLFC continues to try to reach a resolution to the contractual dispute with Oldham Athletic and remains hopeful that it can return to Boundary Park soon.

“Additionally, we would like to reiterate that the club remains in a strong financial position and rumours to the contrary are totally false.

“Oldham RLFC will continue its upward trajectory and is looking forward to a strong and successful future.

“We remain focused in the same direction that we have been on from the start of this journey.”

Assistant coach Callum Irving has also left Oldham, leaving Alan Kilshaw – who only joined from Keighley Cougars last month – as the sole member of coaching staff.

The Roughyeds will host Dewsbury Rams in the Challenge Cup third round at Stalybridge Celtic FC’s Bower Fold this Sunday.