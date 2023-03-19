Injury Corner: St Helens, Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves and Hull KR suffer blows

WELL! Another week of Super League action is done and dusted and what a brilliantly entertaining weekend it was.

Things kicked off on Thursday night when Castleford Tigers took on the Leeds Rhinos at The Jungle hoping for their first win of the Super League season. And they did just that with a deserved 14-8 triumph over Rohan Smith’s men as Andy Last gave his permanent job hopes at Castleford a boost.

Wind the clock forward to Friday and there were three games, with St Helens and Hull FC doing battle live on Sky Sports. Following a nip and tuck affair, Saints eventually made sure of the two points with a last-minute try to stop a two-game losing run with a 20-12 victory.

Huddersfield Giants, meanwhile, had their two-game winning run halted by the Wigan Warriors at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Matt Peet’s men running out 14-12 winners following yet another close battle.

Elsewhere on Friday, Warrington Wolves hosted the Leigh Leopards who went into that fixture on the back of two successive wins. However, Daryl Powell’s men look like a different animal in 2023 and the Wolves secured their fifth win in as many games with a 38-20 triumph.

Catalans Dragons hosted Hull KR at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night with Steve McNamara’s men continuing their unbeaten start to the season with a 26-12 win.

But, who suffered potential injury blows from round five?

Castleford Tigers 14-8 Leeds Rhinos

Mahe Fonua (head) – Castleford Tigers

George Lawler (sternum – withdrawn before kick-off) – Castleford Tigers

St Helens 20-12 Hull FC

Mark Percival (withdrawn in the warm-up) – St Helens

Ben Davies (ankle) – St Helens

Huddersfield Giants 12-14 Wigan Warriors

Josh Jones (head) – Huddersfield Giants

Warrington Wolves 38-20 Leigh Leopards

Josh Thewlis (head) – Warrington Wolves

Catalans Dragons 26-12 Hull KR

Dean Hadley (head) – Hull KR

Jordan Abdull (head) – Hull KR

Frankie Halton (head) – Hull KR

Salford Red Devils vs Wakefield Trinity

Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils

Liam Hood (head) – Wakefield Trinity