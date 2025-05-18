Injury Corner: St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards, Hull FC, Hull KR and Salford Red Devils suffer injury blows

   18/05/2025

WHICH Super League stars suffered injury blows over the weekend?

St Helens 40-0 Catalans Dragons
Matt Whitley – St Helens – head

Wigan Warriors 36-28 Leigh Leopards
Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors – neck
David Armstrong – Leigh Leopards – knee – withdrawn before game
Gareth O’Brien – Leigh Leopards – head

Leeds Rhinos 18-16 Hull FC
Jordan Rapana – Hull FC – head
Amir Bourouh – Hull FC – head

Hull KR 34-0 Huddersfield Giants
Bill Leyland – Hull KR- ankle

Castleford Tigers 48-16 Salford Red Devils
Ethan Ryan – Salford Red Devils – ankle
Jayden Nikorima – Salford Red Devils – leg