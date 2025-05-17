Zach Eckersley given all-clear after being stretchered off in Wigan Warriors win

WIGAN WARRIORS’ Zach Eckersley has been cleared of serious injury after going to hospital when he was carried off on a stretcher during Friday’s win over Leigh Leopards.

The 21-year-old winger was back in the Warriors starting line-up after it was announced that Abbas Miski would undergo surgery.

Eckersley grabbed a crucial try in the 36-28 win over Leigh, but his night came to an end as he suffered what looked like a neck injury following a tackle involving Alec Tuitavake.

On Saturday morning, Wigan said: “Zach was taken to Salford Royal following last night’s game against Leigh Leopards, where he had further scans which thankfully came back clear.

“We thank the medical staff at The Brick Community Stadium for their work and support.

“We would also like to thank Salford Royal for their professionalism and work.

“Zach will now receive appropriate care from our medical team at the club. We thank the many fans for their support and concern shown for Zach.”

Head coach Matt Peet said after the game: “As we came off, he was still here with his family as they were in with him.

“Dr Brookes (Wigan chairman and previously RFL chief medical officer) was keeping an eye on him along with the medical team.”

Peet believes his team still has plenty of improvement in them despite temporarily going top of the Super League ladder with the victory.

“It was a game that ebbed and flowed as the momentum swung,” added Peet.

“There were parts where we were well in control and parts where we looked out of control and Leigh had control.

“We want to be better during them periods. We’ve got a lot of improvement left in us to make. But we will take the wins when they come.”