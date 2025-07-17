Tevita Pangai Junior confirms move to Super League rivals

TEVITA PANGAI JUNIOR has confirmed his move to Warrington Wolves.

Earlier in the week, All Out Rugby League revealed that the Catalans prop would be moving to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

And now Pangai Junior, who only signed for the French club on a one-year deal ahead of the 2025 Super League season, has confirmed his transfer, hinting that Warrington boss Sam Burgess was the main draw despite being linked with a move to rugby union.

“I’m excited to work with Sam Burgess,” Pangai Jr told The Daily Telegraph. “He’s a big reason why I’m going there.

“Ben Te’o had big wraps on Sam during my time with him at the Broncos and Dolphins. He is very inspiring as a player and coach.

“Rugby union has always been something I’ve wanted to try.

“It would have been great to be in that environment and system to the learn the No. 6 or 8 position to excel but things didn’t eventuate.

“This opportunity came up and it happened very quickly to be honest.

“I’ve enjoyed my life in France but I’m looking forward to having success with Sam at Warrington.”