Newcastle Thunder ‘in transition’ under new coach as group stick together

SPIRIT is good in the NEWCASTLE THUNDER camp as they transition to life under new interim head coach Graham Steadman.

Steadman replaced Chris Thorman, following the announcement of a partnership with York Knights and Penrith Panthers, which is seen as the key to the future development of Rugby League in the north east.

And despite the fact that Thunder haven’t won a game since September 2023, fullback Joe Bradley says they’re a tightly knit group.

Bradley said: “We’re in a transition period. Graham is getting to know us and we’re getting to know Graham and the way he likes to do things. Working with Graham is good. We had a good session at the beach this week that was a good laugh.

“It’s tough for the boys with the results going against us, but spirit is pretty good. We know there are things in place to support us going forward and we’re excited for that.

“A lot of us are right at the start of our rugby careers. We have all come through a similar pathway, and if it’s not been in the Thunder pathway, it’s been through Northumbria University. So a lot of the boys are at the club and at university together and so spend so much time together. As a group, we’re not just rugby players, we’re also friends.

“Going forward we just want to give more consistent performances. We’ve shown in elements that we can do it, like against Goole, when we were well in it for the majority of the game and against Midlands in the first half. We’re showing in parts that we’re more than capable of competing, but it’s just putting it together for the full 80.”

Newcastle have another weekend off before travelling to Swinton ahead of three consecutive home games against Rochdale, North Wales and Dewsbury.