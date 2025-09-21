Ireland Wolfhounds beat Wales Dragonhearts in Neath

WALES DRAGONHEARTS 18 IRELAND WOLFHOUNDS 26

IAN GOLDEN, The Gnoll, Neath, Saturday

THE Wolfhounds, thanks to a dominant first half in which a 26-6 lead was established, registered a fifth win in 16 games between the sides, fending off a strong rally in the second period.

Nine of the Ireland squad had featured with the Under 18s over the last three years, while ten had full international honours. Wales’ experienced community side included nine Dragonhearts debutants.

Ireland went in front in the third minute in dry conditions when James Farrar crossed, and Lewis Wing squeezed in wide out nine minutes later.

Stephen Cahill dived on a grubber midway through the opening period, Farrar converting to help establish a 14-0 lead.

As the heavens opened, Dan Wilds nipped in for Wales on 28 minutes, Llewellyn Hawkes improving.

Ireland, however, went in at the break 20 points to the good, Farrar goaling tries by Oliver Whitford and Aaron Lynch.

Liam Evans got the Dragonhearts back into the issue on the restart with a 50-metre touchdown, Hawkes converting, and after Wales’ Kurtis Haile had been sent off and Ireland’s Ellis Keppell sinbinned for their part in a brawl, the hosts closed with Evans’ second try and Hawkes’ third goal.

But Ireland held out despite further pressure.

DRAGONHEARTS: Brad Llewellyn (Thornhill Trojans), Kurtis Haile (Bristol All Golds), Owen Thomas (Bridgend Blue Bulls), Brandon Lamb (Bristol All Golds), Liam Evans (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Dan Wilds (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Llewellyn Hawkes (Bridgend Blue Bulls), Rob Davies (Bristol All Golds), Sion Jones (Chester Gladiators), Ben Jackson (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Lloyd Allen (Aberavon Fighting Irish, capt), Rhys Evans (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Tom Spedding (Ulverston). Subs: Jack Hodder (South Wales Jets), Johnathan Reid (South Wales Jets), Nathan Tucker (Cardiff Blue Dragons), Owen Evans (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Raymond Lear (Chester Gladiators), Rhodri Roberts (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Ryan Price-Jones (Clock Face Miners).

WOLFHOUNDS: Oliver Whitford (Keighley Cougars), Stephen Cahill (Tullamore), Aaron Lynch (Swinton Lions), Paul McCullagh (Wests Warriors), Lewis Wing (Hull KR), James Farrar (York Knights), Thomas Ashurst (Swinton Lions), Jamie Gill (Bradford Bulls), Will Walker (Sherwood Wolfhunt), Daniel Lynch (Swinton Lions), Conlan Mawson (Bradford Bulls), Ryan Hogg (Dublin City Exiles), Liam O’Callaghan (Wests Warriors, capt). Subs: Isaac Baynham (Oldham St Annes), Patrick Stapleton (Dublin City Exiles), Daire Kemp (Cill Dara), Conor Mahon (Longhorns), Kyle Barrett (Galway Tribesmen), Oisin Carroll (Longhorns), Ellis Keppell (Thatto Heath Crusaders).

Referee: Peter Smith (England).