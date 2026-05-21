Isaiya Katoa stars as Dolphins edge out Canberra Raiders

CANBERRA RAIDERS 22 THE DOLPHINS 30

TOM SMITH, GIO Stadium, Canberra, Thursday

ISAIYA Katoa piloted the undermanned Dolphins to a backs-against-the-wall victory over the Raiders, clinching a fourth straight win for the first time in club history.

Without four State of Origin reps plus injured duo Herbie Farnworth and Kodi Nikorima, Katoa had his fingerprints all four of the Phins’ first-half tries.

Canberra hoarded possession after the restart and Zac Hosking’s try narrowed the margin to two with 13 minutes on the clock.

But Bradley Schneider shrugged off a string of would-be tacklers to claim the game-sealing score.

Led by their composed captain, the Dolphins showed rare defensive steel alongside their signature attacking flair.

But, Origin wreaked havoc with both coaches’ team sheets.

Ricky Stuart lost back-rower Hudson Young and standoff Ethan Strange from the line-up that fell to the Panthers in their last start before a Magic Round bye.

But Kristian Woolf had it even tougher, missing fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, winger Selwyn Cobbo, prop Thomas Flegler and hooker Max Plath to Queensland camp.

Woolf’s squad also travelled to the Australian capital minus Farnworth (hamstring) and Nikorima, who injured themselves in their impressive Magic Round win over the Rabbitohs.

Farnworth’s absence brought 18-year-old Brian Pouniu into the starting side for his NRL bow.

The Raiders took less than two minutes to open the scoring through Jed Stuart courtesy of Daine Laurie, the versatile playmaker stepping in for Strange at number six.

Laurie dummied his way through the Phins’ left-edge defence then delivered a perfect pass for Stuart to cross untouched.

Up the other end, the Queenslanders’ own stand-in standoff Schneider produced the Dolphins’ reply, releasing Tevita Naufahu for the Dolphins’ reply.

The Bunker turned down Jack Bostock’s try claim before Raiders firebrand Corey Horsburgh — unlucky to not be in Queensland camp himself — snapped up a loose Ethan Sanders bomb Trai Fuller failed to defuse.

But the visitors had an answer again, this time Felise Kaufusi drew a swarm of green jumpers and handed ex-St Helens star Morgan Knowles his first try Down Under.

Prolific winger Jamayne Isaako then found the right corner to snatch the lead for the Redcliffe club.

And things just got better for the Dolphins when Katoa put Connelly Lemuelu through the line and Ray Stone backed up in support.

Canberra flanker Savelio Tamale scrambled over on the streak of half-time to get the Green Machine back within six points at the break.

Kaeo Weekes saved a try soon after the restart but Isaako added another two points after Morgan Smithies was penalisef.

However, after a long period of lime-green dominance, the Raiders finally found a way through via Hosking.

The ex-Panther pounced on a Laurie grubber and Sanders’ conversion shaved the gap to just two points.

But the Phins restored their lead almost immediately, thanks to Schneider’s charge.

Canberra refused to give up the hunt but the undermanned Dolphins clung on to a vital two competition points.

The Raiders remain at home in Canberra for the visit of the Cowboys this Sunday, while the Dolphins put their feet up with the bye.

GAMESTAR: With half his regular starting team-mates missing due to Origin or injury, Dolphins captain Isaiya Katoa stepped up to the plate, playing a role in all five of his team’s tries.

GAMEBREAKER: Filling in for the injured Kodi Nikorima, Bradley Schneider left a path of green jerseys in his wake for the game-sealing try in the 70th minute.

MATCHFACTS

RAIDERS

1 Kaeo Weekes

2 Savelio Tamale

4 Matthew Timoko

17 Jed Stuart

5 Xavier Savage

6 Daine Laurie

7 Ethan Sanders

8 Corey Horsburgh

14 Owen Pattie

10 Joseph Tapine

11 Ata Mariota

12 Zac Hosking

13 Jayden Brailey

Subs

9 Tom Starling

15 Jordan Uta (D)

16 Morgan Smithies

18 Chevy Stewart (not used)

19 Jake Clydsdale (D) (not used)

20 Coby Black (D) (not used)

Tries: Stuart (2), Horsburgh (15), Tamale (39), Hosking (66)

Goals: Sanders 3/4

DOLPHINS

1 Trai Fuller

2 Jamayne Isaako

3 Jack Bostock

18 Brian Pouniu (D)

5 Tevita Naufahu

6 Bradley Schneider

7 Isaiya Katoa

8 Felise Kaufusi

9 Jeremy Marshall-King

10 Francis Molo

11 Connelly Lemuelu

12 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

13 Morgan Knowles

Subs

14 Kurt Donoghoe

15 Ray Stone

16 Tom Gilbert

17 Oryn Keeley

19 Lewis Symonds (not used)

20 John Fineanganofo (D) (not used)

Tries: Naufahu (10), Knowles (21), Isaako (24), Stone (33), Schneider (70)

Goals: Isaako 5/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 12-6, 12-12, 12-16, 12-22, 16-22; 16-24, 22-24, 22-30

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Raiders: Joseph Tapine; Dolphins: Isaiya Katoa

Penalty count: 2-5

Half-time: 16-22

Referee: Todd Smith

Attendance: 9,543