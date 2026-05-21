Adrian Lam explains Tesi Niu blow as fellow Leigh teammate has surgery

ADRIAN LAM has confirmed Tesi Niu will be out for around a month after suffering a calf tear.

The Leigh centre was withdrawn during the warm-up of Leigh’s clash with Hull KR last weekend.

And now Lam has revealed the prognosis.

“Tesi is not going to play, he has a grade two calf tear,” Lam said.

“It will be four or five weeks. The timing of the week off around Wembley certainly helps.

“Tesi is running and hopefully it will be sooner than the four-to-five week period but he will be the only omission this week.”

Meanwhile, Lam has confirmed that Keanan Brand will be out for almost two months after having surgery.

“It’s still about six or seven weeks for Keanan after the operation.

“That will come around really quickly. We are still three games before the halfway mark.”