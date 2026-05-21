Paul Rowley style brings best out of St Helens stars says Jackson Hastings

JACKSON HASTINGS reckons St Helens’ style of play under Paul Rowley is bringing the best out of him – and many of his teammates.

One of seven new signings made by Saints for this season alongside the change of coach, Hastings has been ever-present at halfback for the table-toppers.

Rowley impressed in four years as coach of Salford Red Devils – the now-liquidated club where Hastings spent two years, winning Man of Steel in 2019 – to earn the Saints job.

And Hastings believes the more adventurous play under Rowley has proven a good fit.

“I feel like our attacking style of footy has really brought out the best in a few individuals,” said the 30-year-old.

“I feel really comfortable in that style, I’ve played it before. It’s bringing out the best in blokes like Harry (Robertson) and Tristan (Sailor) too.

“If we can keep evolving and developing that, hopefully we have a good season ahead of us.”

Hastings returned to Super League after four years away, having also played for Wigan before returning home to Australia with Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights.

He is also back living in Manchester, as he did in his previous spell in the UK, and now has his first child, one-year-old daughter Scottie.

“The first time I was here it was (using) Google Maps everywhere – now I get around seamlessly,” he said.

“I’ve got a baby girl which I didn’t have the last time I was here. I’ve grown up and matured and I’ve really enjoyed being back.”