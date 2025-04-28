Super League Attendances: Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and Warrington Wolves impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

Warrington Wolves 32-16 St Helens

10,214 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday evening

Leeds Rhinos 14-20 Hull KR

16,863 at AMT Headingley on Friday night

Huddersfield Giants 12-30 Castleford Tigers

3,367 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons 24-20 Wakefield Trinity

8,183 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening

Salford Red Devils 6-28 Leigh Leopards

5,493 at the Salford Community Stadium on Saturday evening

Hull FC 12-36 Wigan Warriors

11,205 at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon