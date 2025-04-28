Super League Attendances: Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and Warrington Wolves impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?
Warrington Wolves 32-16 St Helens
10,214 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday evening
Leeds Rhinos 14-20 Hull KR
16,863 at AMT Headingley on Friday night
Huddersfield Giants 12-30 Castleford Tigers
3,367 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Catalans Dragons 24-20 Wakefield Trinity
8,183 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening
Salford Red Devils 6-28 Leigh Leopards
5,493 at the Salford Community Stadium on Saturday evening
Hull FC 12-36 Wigan Warriors
11,205 at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon