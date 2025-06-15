‘It’s like I never left’: Jack Brown’s return inspires Halifax Panthers triumph

JACK BROWN helped Halifax Panthers to the Wheelchair Challenge Cup in only his second game back with the club and declared: “It’s like I never left.”

An England stalwart ever since the team’s inception in 2005, Brown was similarly a staple at Halifax until he upped sticks and moved to Australia in 2020.

He has now returned to the UK until at least the end of next year and, back in Halifax colours, was the official player of the match as the Panthers beat London Roosters in Saturday’s final in Wigan.

Coach and captain Wayne Boardman said: “Jack brings that experience and that calm, level head that you need in the middle which is where all the pressure is.”

And Brown, after Halifax’s record-extending fifth Challenge Cup crown and first since 2018, said of his return: “I’ve loved every minute of it.

“I’m getting to do more regular training, I’m working hard, I’m playing thought-provoking rugby. It’s really nice to be in amongst the group. It’s like I never left.

“I’ve still got bits to adapt to and there’s a few timing issues here and there but we’ll get there, we’ll work on it.

“I’ve plenty of faith in Wayne (Boardman, coach) to get us to where we need to be.”

A Challenge Cup title isn’t a bad start and last season’s losing Grand Finalists, to unbeaten Leeds Rhinos, may now be considered favourites for the Super League season which begins this weekend.

“We can’t say that until we lift the trophy at the end of the year. The labels aren’t what we want, it’s the silverware we want,” said Brown.

“I think the club needed this boost going into the season. There’s still a lot of work to do and things to improve on but it’s a good start.”

Boardman added: “You can’t have a better start than winning a trophy before (the league) starts, for the confidence we’ll get and the knowledge that we’ve already been in a final.

“It’s nice for the team. We’re all volunteers, none of us get paid to do this. We’re dedicated to it like professionals, so when you have something to show for it all it makes it worthwhile.”

Round one of the Super League season throws up an immediate rematch between London and Halifax, at Barking Sporthouse and Gym, as one of three games this Saturday.

Edinburgh Giants and Sheffield Eagles both make their top-flight debuts – the Giants at home to Leeds at the University of Edinburgh, and the Eagles away to Wigan Warriors at Robin Park.