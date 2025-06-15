NCL Premier Division round-up: Dewsbury Moor end long losing run

DEWSBURY MOOR are off the mark!

The Maroons, who held reigning champions Hunslet ARLFC to a 10-8 win on the opening day of the campaign, have toiled ever since, but ended an eleven-match losing run to post a first victory of the season with a 16-14 verdict over THATTO HEATH CRUSADERS, who had prevailed 28-12 in St Helens but who now find themselves in the drop zone.

Luke Adamson and Aiden Ineson crossed for the hosts in the first 16 minutes, Louie Walker adding a conversion, before Thatto posted a Will Tilleke try which Ryan Houghton goaled.

Houghton and Walker traded penalty-goals within eleven minutes of the restart but Houghton’s try and third goal, nine minutes from time, looked like securing a double.

Dewsbury Moor, however, had other ideas and in a dramatic finale, James Samme powered over on 75 minutes for what could turn out to be a hugely-important match-winner.

At the other end of the section, SIDDAL went to the head of the table on Friday evening, courtesy of a 52-0 win over relegation-haunted LEIGH MINERS RANGERS.

The hosts were only 6-0 ahead as the half-hour approached, Sam Walsh having crossed, but touchdowns by Oliver Lewis, Christian Ackroyd and Daniel Rushworth helped establish a 22-0 interval lead.

Lewis Hosty bagged a brace in the second period, and also landed the last five of his eight goals, while Henry Turner, Harvey Williams and Canaan Smithies also dotted down. Prop Keiron Reed strove manfully for the Miners, who had lost 42-16 on their own patch at the beginning of the campaign.

His team, meanwhile, may have made NCL history by fielding halfbacks with the oldest combined age in the competition, Craig Ashall and Dave Rowlands totalling 83 years between them.

Siddal’s top-billing was shortlived, WEST HULL regaining pole position the following afternoon with a 36-22 victory over title aspirants WEST BOWLING, who are now losing ground after a third successive defeat.

Bowling, who had edged the fixture in Bradford 28-26, never quite recovered from going 12-0 down after 17 minutes, Jack Townend having converted tries by Leon Stewart and Ryan Wilson.

Archie Halmshaw and Josh Lynam replied for the visitors, Harry Williams improving both efforts, but between-times Louis Crowther crossed for the hosts, Townend’s goal helping establish an 18-12 interval lead.

Charlie Beet dotted down on the resumption, Townend adding the extras, only for Bowling to hit back quickly through Lewis Taylor.

Williams’ conversion again pegged West Hull back to six points but touchdowns on 69 and 72 minutes respectively for Townend and Eligh Wilkinson – the former adding both goals in a five-from-six return with the boot – forged an 18-point lead.

And Charlie Barrett’s last-gasp touchdown was nothing more than a consolation effort for the Bradford side.

HUNSLET ARLFC, who again had Jimmy Watson in the centre – the veteran first featured in the recent win at York Acorn, on dual registration from Betfred Championship neighbours Hunslet – are the form side of the section and posted a fifth successive win with a 32-12 triumph over ROCHDALE MAYFIELD.

The south Leeds side, who are now out of the relegation zone (above Mayfield and Thatto Heath) were 24-0 up midway through the first half, Jordan Gale having converted tries by George Rayner, Michael Waite, Josh McLelland and Harry Shackleton.

Jacob Andrews-Smith replied for the visitors, who had won 28-10 in Rochdale, with Cole Connolly adding the extras, but Hunslet ARLFC went in at the break 26-6 ahead, courtesy of Gale’s late penalty-goal.

In a dour second period there was no further score until the final minute, when Oliver Whitehead and Connolly traded tries which Gale and Connolly, respectively, improved.

LOCK LANE hosted WATERHEAD WARRIORS in a meeting of sides placed joint-fourth, but the spoils went emphatically to the Warriors in gaining revenge for the 22-12 reverse in Oldham.

Waterhead were 12-0 ahead, through converted tries by Scott Parnaby and Jenson Hamilton, before the Lane had Connor Wilson sinbinned on 34 minutes for a late challenge and Luke Tagg red carded four minutes later for punching.

The visitors, who were further boosted by a yellow card for Morgan Jones on 54 minutes for a professional foul, went on to notch second tries by Parnaby and Hamilton, with Michael Birch and Harrison Dodd also popping over; Kegan Brennan, meanwhile, closed with a try and six goals in the 40-6 verdict.

WATH BROW HORNETS, who had been defeated 26-18 in Yorkshire, exacted retribution over YORK ACORN with a 32-12 win.

Hornets, who have leapfrogged their rivals into the top-six, led 16-0 midway through the opening period, with the help of tries by Craig Murphy, Fran King and Peter Caddy.

Acorn responded on the cusp of half-time through Jack Byrne, Ant Chilton improving. And, after the Cumbrians had notched a 56th-minute try for Morgan McCourt (Greg Rooney adding his third goal) Acorn registered Chilton’s second touchdown which he himself improved to reduce the arrears to ten points.

McCourt, though, sealed the home win with two late tries, for his hat-trick, the first being a 70-metre solo effort which Mark Watson goaled.

