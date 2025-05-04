‘It’s really strange’: Matt Peet hits out at slow speed of Super League games

MATT PEET hit out at the speed of Super League matches following Wigan Warriors’ narrow Magic Weekend win over Warrington Wolves.

The Wigan coach described it as a “strange game” and then went on to say: “They’re all strange, aren’t they, at the moment? (They are) very stop-start.

“There’s a lot of moments where everyone just looks at the ref. You sort of rely on what the referee is doing. I can’t really say too much.

“I think a few years ago, everything we were talking about was about quickening things up, quickening the play-the-ball up, quickening the decision process, quickening any dead time up.

“And without any messaging, we’re going in the opposite direction, it’s just swung.

“And this isn’t just about today’s game. We’ve been talking about it for a while and it’s really strange.

“I don’t think there have been many tired plays in that game today.”

Peet was relieved to survive a late scare and hang on for victory in Newcastle.

“I’m pleased to get the points,” he added.

“Both teams will go home relatively pleased in terms of we got the result and I think Warrington will be pleased with the performance.

“I had every faith in the lads, but nothing would have surprised me in that game really. I just thought it was an ebb-and-flow game, probably what everyone wanted.”

He also hailed the performances in the Wigan spine, particularly fullback Jai Field.

“Jai’s a good player, he’s quality, he likes the big stage,” said Peet.

“I was made up for Jai for having his moment. (There are) many more to come.”