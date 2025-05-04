Danny Walker injury prognosis confirmed as Sam Burgess ‘proud’ of Warrington Wolves display

SAM BURGESS expressed his pride in injury-ravaged Warrington Wolves despite a Magic Weekend defeat.

They narrowly lost out after giving Wigan Warriors a late scare in Newcastle, with Stefan Ratchford unable to convert the final try of a late rally to tie the match.

“I’m proud of the effort,” said Warrington coach Burgess.

“I thought we didn’t start great and we missed a couple of opportunities as well, so on reflection, when we go through the game, it’ll probably get a little bit more disappointing.

“But one thing you can’t question is a commitment to each other and bravery to stay in the contest.

“It’d be nice if Stef had kicked that goal and then it becomes just a contest.

“I think it would probably change the way we attacked the last set, but the boys have got to make a decision on the run.

“We were always behind, so we never really thought we had the game, we were always chasing. But we were always in it and I thought we had a good chance for the majority of the game.

“You’re conscious to not really look at the outcome so much and try and look at the performance. Our performances have been growing, so in respect, there’s some great things happening.”

Burgess provided an update on his latest injured star, Danny Walker, confirming a long lay-off.

“I think he’s booked in for surgery next week, so if that goes ahead it’ll be ten-to-twelve weeks,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate for Danny and the group, but as you’ve seen, we’ll just get on with it and we’ll keep marching forward.

“We’ll look forward to welcoming him back later in the year.”