Wigan Warriors survive late fright from spirited Warrington Wolves

WIGAN WARRIORS 22 WARRINGTON WOLVES 20
DAVE PARKINSON, St James’ Park, Newcastle, Sunday
WIGAN held off a late fright from spirited Warrington to edge a thrilling game and keep pace with leaders Hull KR.
With Jai Field an inspiration, the Warriors led 22-10 heading into the final ten minutes only for Joe Philbin and Jake Thewlis tries to bring Wire back.
But Stefan Ratchford couldn’t covert the latter from out wide, and then failed to kick ten metres after a drop-out was forced off the restart as Wigan clung on for victory.
It was an impressive Wolves effort amid a host of injuries including key spine men George Williams, Marc Sneyd and Danny Walker.
They fired an early warning shot when Matt Dufty had an early try chalked off by video referee Jack Smith after a piercing run from Arron Lindop.
Both teams traded errors before Wigan won a captain’s challenge and a drop-out to pile pressure on the Wolves defence, who were then caught offside.
From the position, Wigan were clinical with Bevan French and Field combining for the fullback to go over, five metres from the right touchline where Adam Keighran goaled superbly.
The Warriors made it a double strike when Jake Wardle got a left-hand offload back inside to Field, who in turn found French to run clear from 25 metres.
Warrington were then awarded a set restart close to the Warriors line and finished a three-pass play out wide on the left involving skipper Ben Currie, Ratchford and Dufty before Thewlis went in by the touchline for 12-4.
Wigan re-established some control, pinning their opponents back, and thought they had their third try after when Field put the afterburners on, but it was ruled out due to an obstruction by Junior Nsemba.
Kruise Leeming also had a try disallowed, while at the other end Warrington were stopped by some great defence at end of the first half.
The Wolves began the second period well with Rodrick Tai touching down two minutes in, and Ratchford goaled to reduce the deficit further.
But Wigan restored parity after 52 minutes as French and Field combined brilliantly for Abbas Miski to go over unopposed and Keighran slotted the touchline conversion.
With 15 minutes remaining, Warrington had a try wiped out when referee Chris Kendall spotted a forward pass from Ratchford to Thewlis.
Harry Smith’s kicking kept the Warriors in control and Wigan had seemingly made the game safe eleven minutes from time when Keighran swept down the ground after recovering possession from Thewlis and swatted aside an attempted tackle from Dufty to score from 60 metres.
But Philbin pulled a score back with a powerful try and then Dufty ran 70 metres, followed up by Josh Thewlis who sent his brother Jake in for his second try to leave Wigan hanging on.
GAMESTAR: Jai Field lit the game up with his effortless running and had a hand in most of Wigan’s best bits.
GAMEBREAKER: Adam Keighran’s try just proved the difference as Warrington’s late fightback came up just short.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: Adam Keighran’s run and score, burning off the challenge of Matt Dufty.
ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS
3 pts Jai Field (Wigan)
2 pts Matt Dufty (Warrington)
1 pt Bevan French (Wigan)
MATCHFACTS
WARRIORS
1 Jai Field
2 Abbas Miski
3 Adam Keighran
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
6 Bevan French
7 Harry Smith
16 Liam Byrne
9 Brad O’Neill
10 Luke Thompson
11 Junior Nsemba
12 Liam Farrell
13 Kaide Ellis
Subs (all used)
17 Kruise Leeming
19 Tyler Dupree
20 Harvie Hill
21 Sam Walters
18th man (not used)
22 Zach Eckersley
Also in 21-man squad
23 Tom Forber
24 Jack Farrimond
29 Taylor Kerr
Tries: Field (10), French (13), Miski (52), Keighran (69)
Goals: Keighran 3/4
WOLVES
1 Matt Dufty
2 Josh Thewlis
4 Rodrick Tai
33 Arron Lindop
28 Jake Thewlis
19 Stefan Ratchford
18 Oli Leyland
13 Luke Yates
14 Sam Powell
10 Paul Vaughan
21 Adam Holroyd
12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon
11 Ben Currie
Subs (all used)
8 James Harrison
15 Joe Philbin
16 Zane Musgrove
17 Jordy Crowther
18th man (not used)
36 Ewan Irwin
Also in 21-man squad
9 Danny Walker
24 Max Wood
26 Dan Russell
Tries: Jake Thewlis (18, 75), Tai (42), Philbin (73)
Goals: Ratchford 2/4
SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 12-4; 12-10, 18-10, 22-10, 22-16, 22-20
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Warriors: Jai Field; Wolves: Matt Dufty
Penalty count: 3-8
Half-time: 12-4
Referee: Chris Kendall