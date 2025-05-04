Wigan Warriors survive late fright from spirited Warrington Wolves

WIGAN WARRIORS 22 WARRINGTON WOLVES 20

DAVE PARKINSON, St James’ Park, Newcastle, Sunday

WIGAN held off a late fright from spirited Warrington to edge a thrilling game and keep pace with leaders Hull KR.

With Jai Field an inspiration, the Warriors led 22-10 heading into the final ten minutes only for Joe Philbin and Jake Thewlis tries to bring Wire back.

But Stefan Ratchford couldn’t covert the latter from out wide, and then failed to kick ten metres after a drop-out was forced off the restart as Wigan clung on for victory.

It was an impressive Wolves effort amid a host of injuries including key spine men George Williams, Marc Sneyd and Danny Walker.

They fired an early warning shot when Matt Dufty had an early try chalked off by video referee Jack Smith after a piercing run from Arron Lindop.

Both teams traded errors before Wigan won a captain’s challenge and a drop-out to pile pressure on the Wolves defence, who were then caught offside.

From the position, Wigan were clinical with Bevan French and Field combining for the fullback to go over, five metres from the right touchline where Adam Keighran goaled superbly.

The Warriors made it a double strike when Jake Wardle got a left-hand offload back inside to Field, who in turn found French to run clear from 25 metres.

Warrington were then awarded a set restart close to the Warriors line and finished a three-pass play out wide on the left involving skipper Ben Currie, Ratchford and Dufty before Thewlis went in by the touchline for 12-4.

Wigan re-established some control, pinning their opponents back, and thought they had their third try after when Field put the afterburners on, but it was ruled out due to an obstruction by Junior Nsemba.

Kruise Leeming also had a try disallowed, while at the other end Warrington were stopped by some great defence at end of the first half.

The Wolves began the second period well with Rodrick Tai touching down two minutes in, and Ratchford goaled to reduce the deficit further.

But Wigan restored parity after 52 minutes as French and Field combined brilliantly for Abbas Miski to go over unopposed and Keighran slotted the touchline conversion.

With 15 minutes remaining, Warrington had a try wiped out when referee Chris Kendall spotted a forward pass from Ratchford to Thewlis.

Harry Smith’s kicking kept the Warriors in control and Wigan had seemingly made the game safe eleven minutes from time when Keighran swept down the ground after recovering possession from Thewlis and swatted aside an attempted tackle from Dufty to score from 60 metres.

But Philbin pulled a score back with a powerful try and then Dufty ran 70 metres, followed up by Josh Thewlis who sent his brother Jake in for his second try to leave Wigan hanging on.

GAMESTAR: Jai Field lit the game up with his effortless running and had a hand in most of Wigan’s best bits.

GAMEBREAKER: Adam Keighran’s try just proved the difference as Warrington’s late fightback came up just short.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Adam Keighran’s run and score, burning off the challenge of Matt Dufty.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Jai Field (Wigan)

2 pts Matt Dufty (Warrington)

1 pt Bevan French (Wigan)

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

2 Abbas Miski

3 Adam Keighran

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Bevan French

7 Harry Smith

16 Liam Byrne

9 Brad O’Neill

10 Luke Thompson

11 Junior Nsemba

12 Liam Farrell

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs (all used)

17 Kruise Leeming

19 Tyler Dupree

20 Harvie Hill

21 Sam Walters

18th man (not used)

22 Zach Eckersley

Also in 21-man squad

23 Tom Forber

24 Jack Farrimond

29 Taylor Kerr

Tries: Field (10), French (13), Miski (52), Keighran (69)

Goals: Keighran 3/4

WOLVES

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

4 Rodrick Tai

33 Arron Lindop

28 Jake Thewlis

19 Stefan Ratchford

18 Oli Leyland

13 Luke Yates

14 Sam Powell

10 Paul Vaughan

21 Adam Holroyd

12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon

11 Ben Currie

Subs (all used)

8 James Harrison

15 Joe Philbin

16 Zane Musgrove

17 Jordy Crowther

18th man (not used)

36 Ewan Irwin

Also in 21-man squad

9 Danny Walker

24 Max Wood

26 Dan Russell

Tries: Jake Thewlis (18, 75), Tai (42), Philbin (73)

Goals: Ratchford 2/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 12-4; 12-10, 18-10, 22-10, 22-16, 22-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Jai Field; Wolves: Matt Dufty

Penalty count: 3-8

Half-time: 12-4

Referee: Chris Kendall