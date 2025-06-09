‘It’s ruining my aura!’: Why Hull KR’s Sauaso Sue was crying all Challenge Cup final week

SAUASO SUE admits he was emotional all week in Hull KR’s huge Wembley build-up – and the tears continued to flow after their dramatic victory.

Rovers had not won the trophy since 1980, nor won any major silverware since the league title in 1985, but the long wait was ended by a come-from-behind win against Warrington.

The former NRL and Samoa forward known as Jesse said his emotions were running wild after the hooter.

“It was everything,” said the 33-year-old prop. “I shed a few tears all week. It was a massive build-up. It’s ruining my aura, I’m supposed to be a tough man, and all those tears. But I’m grateful.

“I really appreciate it because I’m older. I’m coming into the back end of my career now. It’s definitely one of those moments I can look back on and make these memories for life with this group of players.

“We’re friends for life now and I’m grateful for the whole community. I’m happy for everyone involved.”

Sue feels his team showed their true ability in the closing minutes at Wembley to snatch the silverware from Warrington’s grasp.

“It feels very good, its an unbelievable feeling,” he added. “I’m just grateful we got the win and it just shows the class of our team at the moment.

“To ice that game in the last few minutes was great. We’re always confident and thankfully the boys got the job done.”

Sue concedes with just minutes left, he wasn’t certain Rovers could grab victory.

“Sneyd just kicked them out of trouble,” he said. “His kicking game – he’s a class player. Credit to Sneyd. But it just shows the class of our team to be able to take that opportunity we got and go ahead.”

Rovers reached the Grand Final last year, for the first-time, and Sue says the goal now is to get back to Old Trafford.

“We’ll enjoy this, but then we’re on to Catalans (at home on Friday),” he continued.

“We’ve got to continue and maintain our form and get better as well. We’ve definitely got a lot of improvements from this match. After the celebrations, we’ll focus on that.”