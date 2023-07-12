“I’ve got no issues with being honest” – Blake Austin met with silence over Leeds Rhinos future

HE has been crowned Super League’s Player of the Month, but Leeds Rhinos star Blake Austin still doesn’t know where he will be playing his rugby league in 2024.

Austin is one of a number of players out of contract at the end of the season at Headingley, but he has remained keen on etching a new deal with the West Yorkshire club.

After receiving his award for Player of the Month live on Sky Sports’ The Verdict, Austin yet again revealed his desire to stay with Leeds.

“I’ve got no issues with being honest, a contract is between two parties. From my end, I learned about my prospects of staying at the club in Rohan’s press conferences and the last I’ve heard is I’m in his thoughts,” the Leeds playmaker said.

“So hopefully I can keep playing well and stay in his thoughts. My preference has always been to stay at Leeds. I played in a Grand Final here six moths ago and I feel like my form has been pretty steady this year.

“I would love to keep turning out in front of the South Stand for a little bit longer for sure.”

Austin did also reveal that he has had no contact from the club itself about potentially signing a new deal at Headingley as of yet.

“I haven’t had any indication from the club on their preference. I’ve made my preference clear and this is where I want to stay.

“I understand my agent and things but when you’re playing well you just want to knock something off and continue with your footy.”

Austin will be in action when the Rhinos take on Hull KR at Headingley tomorrow night after serving the last of his two-match ban.