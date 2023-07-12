Manly Sea Eagles forward would “definitely consider” move to Super League

ALL Super League clubs are busy with recruitment and retention for the 2024 season and beyond.

One player who has been touted as a potential signing for next season has been Manly Sea Eagles forward James Roumanos, who has made just one appearance in the NRL.

League Express revealed last week that the Lebanon international has sparked the interest of Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves, St Helens and Salford Red Devils in Super League.

And now Roumanos has admitted that he would “definitely consider” a move to Super League, with the forward being out of contract at the end of the 2023 season.

“I would definitely consider a move to the Super League. It would be an awesome challenge and experience,” Roumanos told League Express.

“The UK culture is something I experienced during my time over in England for the World Cup and I really enjoyed it. I would definitely like to experience it again.

“I think being out of contract does weigh on players’ minds, but you try to just focus on playing well and hope everything else looks after itself.”

At present, the 23-year-old has had a tough journey to the top in the NRL, with Roumanos admitting that the growing talent pool Down Under hasn’t helped him.

“It’s been a very tough journey but very enjoyable. The amount of talent in every squad makes it very tough and there’s always quality competition for every spot,” Roumanos continued.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Manly. I’ve learnt so much off the players there especially the forwards. It is a really talented playing squad which I am grateful to be training and playing with.”

Roumanos has already earned five international caps with Lebanon, starring in the recent Rugby League World Cup.