Super League Predictions: Wakefield to shock again, Warrington revenge on Wigan and Castleford’s misery to continue

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a weekend it promises to be.

The action begins on Thursday night when St Helens take on leaders Catalans Dragons, live on Sky Sports before Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves do exactly the same on Friday.

Elsewhere on Friday, Wakefield Trinity travel to Huddersfield Giants whilst Leeds Rhinos host Hull KR.

On Saturday, Castleford Tigers travel to Hull FC with Salford Red Devils hosting the Leigh Leopards on Sunday afternoon. But, how will the results go?

St Helens vs Catalans Dragons

Saints’ win over Warrington last week pushed Paul Wellens’ men into third, with Catalans going down to Huddersfield in one of the shocks of the season. The Dragons are still four points clear at the top of Super League, but the likes of Saints are beginning to breathe down their necks. Wellens will be able to call on Curtis Sironen with the Aussie returning from injury whilst Catalans boss Steve McNamara could welcome back Sam Tomkins and Mitchell Pearce. It is likely to be one of the most entertaining games of the year, but home advantage could prove key.

St Helens by 6

Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves

This should be a battle for the ages with Wigan-Warrington clashes never disappointing. Following the Warriors’ win over the Wolves in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, Daryl Powell and his side will be seeking revenge. Though Warrington went down 24-20 to St Helens last week, it was a much improved performance whilst Wigan went down 27-26 to Wakefield in another surprising Super League result. The Warriors will be boosted by the return of Kaide Ellis and Kai Pearce-Paul from injury, but Warrington will be without the injured duo Josh Thewlis and Matty Ashton. Sam Kasiano and James Harrison do return from suspension, however. We saw enough of the Wolves against Saints to suggest that Powell’s men could come back with a bang here.

Warrington by 4

Huddersfield Giants vs Wakefield Trinity

10th against 12th as two of the basement Super League clubs go up against each other. Both sides, however, do so after priceless wins against Catalans (Huddersfield) and Wigan (Wakefield) respectively last weekend. That win over the Warriors made it three wins in four games for Trinity with Mason Lino set to return from injury. The Giants, however, will be without the injured Theo Fages as the halfback looks increasingly likely to exit the club. Though Huddersfield gained a morale-boosting win at Catalans, Wakefield look to have so much momentum at present that it will be hard to stop here.

Wakefield by 6

Leeds Rhinos vs Hull KR

Leeds go into this one on the back of a hard-fought 16-14 victory over Salford, with Hull KR going down in the derby with Hull FC, 16-6. The Rhinos will welcome back Blake Austin and Justin Sangare with the pair back from suspension and injury respectively, but Rovers have lost Mikey Lewis and Kane Linnett with concussion knocks. James Batchelor does return, however, following a lengthy injury spell. Willie Peters’ injury problems have been well documented at Craven Park in 2023 and Leeds look in the mood for another late stab at the play-offs.

Leeds by 12

Hull FC vs Castleford Tigers

One club on an obvious high after last weekend and the other on an obvious low. Hull are purring following their derby win over Hull KR, whilst Castleford were left licking their wounds following another disappointing defeat to Leigh. From those games, the Black and Whites lost Tex Hoy to injury whilst the Tigers will be without Jordan Turner for the foreseeable future. Hull boss Tony Smith could draft in Jamie Shaul with the potential to fill that fullback role. Castleford’s woes have been well-documented this season, and they could be staring down the barrel of the gun here on Saturday.

Hull FC by 20

Salford Red Devils vs Leigh Leopards

Clashes between these two sides in 2023 already have been superb. Full of rip-roaring, entertaining action, Salford and Leigh don’t disappoint and their electric brand of rugby will be on show once more at the Salford Stadium on Sunday. The Red Devils could be without talismanic halfback Marc Sneyd following a hamstring problem, but Robbie Mulhern could return for the Leopards after missing the win over Castleford. This fixture is a very difficult one to call, but Adrian Lam’s men have just been red hot recently.

Leigh by 2