Iwan Orr, son of Castleford Tigers stalwart Danny Orr, on his dad’s new job, whether he will return to Super League and learning from him

BEING the son of someone like Danny Orr must come with pressure to perform at the highest level.

That son is Iwan Orr, a 20-year-old on the books of Leeds Rhinos, who made his debut in a reserves win against Hull FC earlier in the season.

Of course, Iwan being son of Danny, there will be a number of important lessons being given along the way.

“When I was younger I probably didn’t listen to him as much as I should have. Joe and Oli Burton, Oli is at Batley and Joe is at Hunslet and their dad and my dad coached our amateur team,” Iwan told League Express.

“They wouldn’t listen to their dad and I wouldn’t listen to theirs but we would listen to each other’s!

“As I’ve got older, he helps me review my games now. When I got to academy level I matured and realised he did actually know what he was on about!

“He gets to games when he can and then he goes through my performance after the game. He looks at where I’ve gone wrong and gone right, but I’m my biggest critic anyway, I will punish myself over an error.

“It makes life easier when he’s been there and done it himself.”

Whilst Iwan is trying to burst through onto the Super League scene, Danny has now firmly left it.

“My dad is in the police, he is still training I believe but coming towards the end of that now. He left Salford at the end of last season.

“He hasn’t got an ambition to return that i know of, I’m sure two or three years down the line when he’s fully settled in the police he might get back into a role but I can’t speak for him.

“My dad isn’t on Twitter but I’ve got an account and any job that comes up and his name is thrown in the hat, we have a laugh.”

For Iwan, it’s all about putting his head down as he aims for professional rugby league.

“I want to become professional, since I was a kid rugby was the only thing. There wasn’t anything else in the picture and then it’s the same now.

“It’s the only thing I’ve ever done, I was ok in school but I coasted as I knew I would get by. When it came down to rugby that was my focus.”