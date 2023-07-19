Wakefield Trinity stalwart signs new Super League deal

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have confirmed that club captain, Matty Ashurst, has agreed to a further one-year deal with the club, taking him into his testimonial year.

Born in Wigan, Ashurst played the first five years of his Super League career in Lancashire, rising through the ranks with St Helens, making his first team debut for the Saints in a 38-12 victory over Salford Red Devils in 2009 before making the switch to Greater Manchester in 2012.

From there, a switch to Belle Vue beckoned for the second-rower, signing under the tutelage of Head Coach, James Webster, Ashurst went on to make six appearances in his maiden season with Trinity, with the club beating Bradford Bulls in the 2015 Million Pound Game.

Since then, Ashurst has gone from strength to strength, becoming one of Wakefield’s most important players.

Mark Applegarth commented: “I am delighted that Matty has signed up for another year, which leads him into his 10th and testimonial year with the club.

“He has been an outstanding servant to Wakefield Trinity. He gives his all every week and I am really pleased that he will be around for another 12 months.

Ashurst followed: “I’m really pleased to get the deal done and to be staying at Wakefield. I’ve been at the club a long time and I’ve always enjoyed my time playing here, so to get another year sorted which means I can just focus on playing rugby and the big end to the season is great.”

“I’ve always enjoyed my time here since I first came to Wakefield all those years ago. The club is full of great people and the fans have always made me feel at home, so it was an easy decision for me really.

“I’m also excited to be a part of the start of what is going to be a new beginning for the club.”