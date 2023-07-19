Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont speaks out against John Asiata link

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has spoken out against the rumour of John Asiata being linked with a return to the NRL for 2024.

The infamous Mole in Australia wrote in his weekly column that Asiata was being hunted by three NRL clubs following his superb form for the Leopards in Super League 2023.

The Mole also included a short extract from Asiata’s agent, Pierre Tannous, which states: “There is one club in Queensland and two in New South Wales that are interested in John,” his manager Pierre Tannous told Wide World of Sports.

“His form in England has been very good but he feels it is time to come home.”

However, following the reports which have circulated on social media today, owner Beaumont has rubbished the claims that Asiata could be heading for home at the end of the 2023 season, with the outspoken Leigh man confirming that the club is in talks to extend his current deal – which lasts until the end of 2024.

Beaumont tweeted: “John going nowhere loves it at our club not for sale not for any price! Talking with John to extend certainly not leave!”

Asiata has arguably been one of the Leopards’ most influential players in 2024, with his ball-playing abilities impressing viewers far and wide.