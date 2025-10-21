Oldham chairman urges fans to support overseas trip

OLDHAM Chairman Bill Quinn is urging supporters to back Sean Long’s side in Benidorm.

The Roughyeds will take on Castleford in Spain on Saturday, January 10.

The match will form the finale of both a training camp and Rugby League festival, with a number of supporters’ events planned.

“There are various packages for fans, and it would be great to see as many there as possible,” said businessman Quinn.

“Supporters taking up these packages helps with the costing and funding of the trip.”

Long’s side finished fourth in their first second-tier season since 2021 but suffered a disappointing 40-4 home defeat by Halifax in the first stage of the play-offs.

“We’ll analyse the season, learn from it and be better next year,” pledged Quinn.