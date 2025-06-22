John Cartwright hails Hull FC effort as Salford Red Devils suffer injury blow

HULL FC John Cartwright hailed his team’s effort and defence after they grounded out a 38-6 win over Salford Red Devils.

The Black & Whites bounced back from a disappointing defeat against Castleford Tigers last weekend with a convincing victory.

“I got the effort I wanted,” Cartwright said.

“Defensively we were pretty strong. Salford were very spirited. They stayed aggressive and had a plan for the 80 minutes and wouldn’t go away.

“It was a hard game to attack. It was really windy, the rain came and it was a slow ruck. I knew it was going to be a tough game and we came here to be injury-free and get the two points, and we did that.

“We had the wind at our back in the second half, which made it a bit easier to get out of our end. The boys prepared really well. Their mindset for the whole game was really strong.

“Our attitude was great, which was a big thing for us after the Castleford game.”

Salford coach Paul Rowley praised his side’s first half but was unhappy that they fell away in the second.

“The first half was as good as we’ve been,” Rowley said.

“We won most of the battles, territory-wise we dominated. We just didn’t dominate on the scoreboard.

“That wasn’t a fluke, that was hard work and the lads applied themselves but unfortunately they weren’t able to sustain it. Credit to Hull FC, but disappointing for us.”

Rowley complimented all four of his debutants, but revealed that Cain Robb will miss the next game after splitting his head.

“Robb was great,” he said. “I’ve always been a big admirer of Cain. He’s a disruptor in defence, he’s got good leg speed.

“All the debutants went well. Everybody who’s joined this club has always come with the same attitude as the rest of the boys.

“Everyone’s willing to roll their sleeves up.”