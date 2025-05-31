Jack Welsby injury explained as Paul Wellens warns ‘no magic wand’ for St Helens

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens warned that he cannot “wave a magic wave” but urged them to stick together after their heavy loss at Hull KR.

Reflecting on where things stand for them so far this season, Wellens said: “We’re not where we want to be. There’s no shying away from that.

“It’s been too inconsistent. The challenge from now to the end of the season is to do something about it.

“I can’t sit here and wave a magic wand and come out with superlatives about how we are going to do that.

“Our only way out of it is to stick together in tough moments and continue to work hard to make the obvious improvements we need to make.

“It’s a really disappointing result and performance but we’ve done a lot of good things in the last couple of weeks which we need to get back to doing again. We need to do that in games like this when you don’t have it all your own way.”

Discussing Jack Welsby’s withdrawal through injury at Craven Park, he said: “He just said he felt something in his knee which when we tried to move it, it was uncomfortable, to the point where he wasn’t able to do his job properly.”

Lewis Murphy also came off with a quad issue following a disallowed effort, on which Wellens said: “That’s not the difference between winning and losing.

“I can’t believe how many times this year we have had tries sent up and over-turned or tries not given, it’s mind-blowing really.

“But I don’t want to make it about the officials. My responsibility is to make sure that the team I coach are performing a lot better.”