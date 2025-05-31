Sam Burgess hails Stefan Ratchford after milestone Warrington Wolves win

SAM BURGESS was delighted to see Stefan Ratchford mark his 350th game for Warrington Wolves with a try and a victory.

The veteran, who is in his 14th season at the club, scored their final try as they beat Castleford Tigers to head into next week’s Challenge Cup final with Hull KR on a high.

That effort also moved him outright into the top ten Super League points scorers, ahead of Iestyn Harris.

Burgess – who is six months Ratchford’s junior and a former England team-mate – said: “He tells me he’s in the top ten points now – he knows everything about his stats.

“For someone who’s played so many games, he’s got a great memory! It’s great for Stef, obviously. It’s a big week for him – 350 games for Warrington is a big achievement.

“It’s a lot of rugby for one club, so it’s fitting that he got the try and kicked the goal.

“He’s got all his family here as well, so it was good to see his wife and his three girls sharing it at the end of the game.”

Burgess said on the match: “We won so I’m happy with that. We fell off a bit at the back end but (that was) partly to do with my rotations. I was really happy with most parts of the game.

“I just thought we stuck to the plan, we had a lot of ball and we controlled the possession well.

“Cas had a couple of errors early and we made some points on it, and I thought some parts of our defence looked much better.

“We fell off a bit in the second half, but it’ll give us something to work on through the week. It’s an exciting week for us all so we’re looking forward to that now.”