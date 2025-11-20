Jackson Hastings makes shock St Helens move

FORMER Super League Man of Steel, Jackson Hastings, has made a shock move to St Helens on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old returns to the northern hemisphere with the Saints following four seasons in the NRL with the Newcastle Knights and Wests Tigers.

Despite making 38 appearances for the Knights during the 2023 and 2024 NRL campaigns, Hastings was demoted to the club’s New South Wales Cup side in 2025 and had been linked with an exit for much of the year.

In his previous spell in the UK, Hastings featured for both Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils, reaching Grand Finals with both sides and registering 41 and 46 appearances respectively for either club.

But it was during his time with the Red Devils where he was crowned Super League’s greatest player, winning the Steve Prescott Man of Steel in 2019. That same year, he was selected for the Great Britain tour and featured in all four Test matches.

Upon signing for Saints, Hastings said: “I’m really excited! I’ve got a young family now, my partner’s English, and it’ll be great for my daughter to meet that side of the family and experience the English culture that’s in my blood, too.

“I’m just buzzing to get over, settle my family, and be part of the Saints family.”

Of course, Hastings links up with former Salford boss Paul Rowley at the Merseyside club, and Rowley himself said: “I’m really pleased to welcome Jackson to the Saints.

“Having worked alongside him before, I know firsthand how much of a competitor he is.

“Like everybody at our Club, his standards and expectations are extremely high.

“I am very confident we have added a fantastic and highly motivated player to this great group of players.”