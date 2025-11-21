Wigan Warriors forward opens up on managing diabetes

WIGAN treble winner Megan Williams marked World Diabetes Day by speaking about how she manages her condition while also being one of the leading players in the game.

The 20-year-old was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of seven and after years of finger pricks and self-injections of insulin, now uses a Medtronic insulin pump – a small, high-tech device which acts as an artificial pancreas.

This helps the loose-forward stay on top of her blood sugar levels day and night – including when she is running out for Wigan.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition where the body’s own immune system attacks and destroys insulin-producing cells leading to the pancreas stopping producing insulin – a hormone vital for regulating blood-sugar levels.

“There are so many misconceptions,” former St Helens player Williams told the Warriors website.

“People often think it’s caused by eating too much sugar – but that\s not true. My diagnosis wasn’t preventable. It just happened.

“Those early years were tough. I’d have to go into a teacher’s office at school to administer my insulin injections and sometimes even do it at the side of the rugby pitch.

“But rugby became my outlet — it was something that gave me freedom, purpose, and joy.

“The pump has changed my life. It’s smart, it learns my routine, adjusts insulin levels automatically, and makes my day-to-day management so much smoother.

“I change the cannula and sensor every few days, and I always have to plan ahead – whether it’s packing for holidays or preparing for matches, but it’s worth it.

“On gamedays, I have to be extra mindful. Nerves can spike my blood sugars, so I have to stay calm, eat and drink the right things, and have everything I need – glucose, sensors, pump – close by.

“During a match, I’ll take my insulin pump off for the first half, then reattach it at half-time.

“I have an amazing team behind me from the fantastic hospital team that monitors and helps me to manage this condition to the fantastic Wigan Warriors team who are always supporting me on and off the pitch making sure I have all I need.

“I didn’t see many role models with Type 1 diabetes growing up. But now, with social media and more awareness, I see others wearing pumps and sensors. It gives a sense of belonging.

“And I want to be that person for someone else — to show them that diabetes doesn’t have to stop you from chasing your dreams.”