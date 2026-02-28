Warrington Wolves hold off Wakefield Trinity

WARRINGTON WOLVES 27 WAKEFIELD TRINITY 16

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Halliwell Jones Stadium, Saturday

MARC SNEYD delivered a kicking masterclass as Warrington continued their winning start to the season by seeing off Wakefield.

Like in their opener against St Helens, the Wolves were far from perfect, but with Sneyd in top form – in general play and from the tee – they have every chance of becoming contenders again.

Wakefield gave them a brief fright late on but were second best for the most part and are yet to produce a convincing performance this season.

The match began scrappily with a succession of penalties preventing any rhythm and only after the sixth in 15 minutes – and fourth conceded by Wakefield, this for offside – were the first points scored as Sneyd took the two on offer.

Wire’s new sensation Cai Taylor-Wray looked most likely to make something happen and his burst through the middle perhaps should have brought the opening try, but supporting George Williams was tackled by recovering Jayden Myers after receiving the pass.

It took Wakefield more than 25 minutes to have possession near the home tryline and when they finally did, Max Jowitt kicked away just as a six-again was awarded, to his agony.

Warrington stepped up a gear on the half hour. Josh Thewlis sparked it with an interception and although Jake Trueman made it back to tackle, they rode the momentum with two quick tries.

First Toafofoa Sipley managed to ground the ball inside a pile of bodies for his first try in primrose in blue.

Then Danny Walker made a superb break out of dummy-half, seizing on the space seen behind the ruck, to set up Albert Hopoate for his third try in as many games at the Wolves.

Sneyd converted both for 14-0 and, in a further Wakefield blow, Tyson Smoothy was forced off by a head injury.

However, Joe Philbin’s error gave Trinity the final attack of the half and three successive ruck infringements – the last by Sipley, at the expense of a penalty and yellow card – allowed Jowitt to reduce the arrears by two.

Wakefield managed to narrow that further, to 14-6, while holding a man advantage at the start of the second half, then to 14-10 shortly after Sipley’s return.

Trueman’s looping pass saw Jowitt dive into the right corner for their first try, then an even longer assist put Myers over down the other flank.

After taking a knock in scoring, Jowitt let Jack Sinfield attempt the conversion with no luck, then resumed the duties for Myers’ effort and also missed – but the visitors at last had a foothold.

Trueman’s second assist was superb, but nothing on what Sneyd delivered in response, side-footing the ball long to Josh Smith for his own maiden Warrington try.

That was expertly converted from the touchline by Sneyd, who then added a 40-metre penalty-goal to make it 22-10 in his side’s favour with 15 minutes remaining.

Wakefield gave themselves hope when Sinfield kicked long into space, on the back of a Myers breakaway, for Oliver Pratt to touch down, and Jowitt kicked the goal to reach 1,000 points in his career.

Myers then had the best chance to potentially complete the comeback with five minutes to go but, after stepping around Thewlis, was forced into touch by the covering Taylor-Wray.

Instead Sneyd secured the win with a no-frills field-goal from in front, followed up by a kick to the corner, kept in play by Smith, for a Toby King try.

GAMESTAR: Marc Sneyd continues to be a real difference-maker.

GAMEBREAKER: Warrington’s purple patch of two tries in four minutes before half-time put them in the driving seat.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Marc Sneyd’s kick for a crucial Josh Smith try was wizardry.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Marc Sneyd (Warrington)

2 pts Danny Walker (Warrington)

1 pt Luke Yates (Warrington)

MATCHFACTS

WOLVES

1 Cai Taylor-Wray

2 Josh Thewlis

4 Albert Hopoate

3 Toby King

26 Josh Smith

6 George Williams

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Luke Yates

9 Danny Walker

16 Liam Byrne

10 James Harrison

12 Sam Stone

13 Ben Currie

Subs (all used)

15 Toafofoa Sipley

17 Jordy Crowther

22 Joe Philbin

34 Kelepi Tanginoa

18th man (not used)

32 Ewan Smith

Also in 21-man squad

14 Sam Powell

18 Ewan Irwin

27 Jake Thewlis

Tries: Sipley (34), Hopoate (37), Smith (56), King (78)

Goals: Sneyd 5/6

Field-goals: Sneyd (77)

Sin bin: Sipley (40) – repeated team offences

TRINITY

1 Max Jowitt

2 Oliver Pratt

3 Cameron Scott

4 Corey Hall

21 Jayden Myers

6 Jake Trueman

20 Jack Sinfield

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Tyson Smoothy

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele

11 Seth Nikotemo

18 Isaiah Vagana

13 Jazz Tevaga

Subs (all used)

12 Matty Storton

14 Jay Pitts

16 Caius Faatili

17 Harvey Smith

18th man (not used)

10 Ky Rodwell

Also in 21-man squad

23 Josh Rourke

25 Jordan Williams

32 Will Tate

Tries: Jowitt (44), Myers (51), Pratt (70)

Goals: Jowitt 2/3, Sinfield 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 8-0, 14-0, 14-2; 14-6, 14-10, 20-10, 22-10, 22-16, 23-16, 27-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Wolves: Marc Sneyd; Trinity: Jazz Tevaga

Penalty count: 7-6

Half-time: 14-2

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 10,094