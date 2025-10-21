Reece Walsh gets the nod as Australia name team to face England at Wembley

REECE WALSH will start at fullback for Australia in the opening Ashes Test against England at Wembley.

Walsh is one of four debutants named in the Kangaroos side for Saturday’s game, alongside winger Mark Nawaqanitawase, centre Gehamat Shibasaki and bench forward Keaon Koloamatangi.

Who would start at fullback was one of the biggest decisions facing Kevin Walters in his first selection as national team coach, with Dylan Edwards also in their squad.

But Walsh, who lit up the NRL Grand Final with his performance for winners Brisbane Broncos, has been given the nod over Edwards, who played all three of their Pacific Cup games last year.

Club team-mate Shibasaki will also make his Australia debut, continuing a remarkable rise from joining the Broncos ahead of this season on a train-and-trial basis after being released by three NRL clubs in four years.

Rugby union convert Nawaqanitawase is also an eye-catching addition to the side after topping the NRL scoring charts with 24 tries for Sydney Roosters and will add a first Kangaroos cap to his eleven with the Wallabies.

The final uncapped player in their line-up is South Sydney Rabbitohs’ Koloamatangi, who switched allegiance this year from Tonga. He played all three games in their series in England in 2023.

“It’s going to be huge thrill for all four of them to wear the green and gold for the first time in a Test match at such an iconic stadium,” said Walters.

“I’m excited for them as well as all of our players. Every member of our squad, whether they take the field or not, is about to experience something incredibly special this Saturday at Wembley.

“As I’ve said from day one of our preparations here in England, we’re on this Ashes journey together because it’s going to take a collective effort from everyone involved.”

Walters has backed Cameron Munster and Nathan Cleary, the halfback pairing in Australia’s 2022 World Cup triumph in England, to again lead the side, while Tom Dearden is on the bench.

Australia have chosen to name their squad earlier than required by the rules of the series, but in line with NRL custom of doing so on a Tuesday. England will name a 19-player squad on Thursday.

Australia team: 1 Reece Walsh, 2 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 3 Kotoni Staggs, 4 Gehamat Shibasaki, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 Patrick Carrigan, 9 Harry Grant, 10 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 11 Angus Crichton, 12 Hudson Young, 13 Isaah Yeo. Subs: 14 Tom Dearden, 15 Lindsay Collins, 16 Reuben Cotter, 17 Keaon Koloamatangi. Reserves: 18 Bradman Best, 19 Lindsay Smith, 20 Mitchell Moses.