James Bentley released by Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS have released back-rower James Bentley from the final two years of his contract.

The 27-year-old only signed a new deal with the club in April but has agreed a termination due to a “personal matter”, according to the Rhinos.

“Both parties have agreed a release from the remainder of his contract to allow Bentley to look at other options for 2026 and beyond in his best interests,” said Leeds in a statement.

Bentley scored 15 tries in 81 appearances for the club, having joined from St Helens ahead of the 2022 season.

He played 27 games last year, the most of any of his four campaigns at AMT Headingley, helping Leeds to a fourth-placed finish.