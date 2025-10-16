Steve McNamara joins Warrington Wolves coaching team

WARRINGTON WOLVES are bringing former England boss Steve McNamara onto their coaching staff in an unspecified role.

McNamara left Catalans Dragons in May after almost eight years as their head coach.

He has reunited with Warrington chief Sam Burgess, whom he coached at both Bradford Bulls and with England.

Warrington recently lost assistant coach Martin Gleeson to rugby union side Bath.

McNamara said: “It’s a great opportunity for myself to join Warrington, support Sam and the rest of the staff, and really develop the team, the squad and the young players they’ve got there.

“This team has got so much talent and can compete with and beat the best teams, but they’ve got to do that consistently well.

“We’ll work hard and work smart to make sure we do things on a consistent basis.”

McNamara, who won the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield with Catalans as well as reaching two Super League Grand Finals, said he would welcome a break from the “treadmill” of being a head coach.

“I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity,” he explained.

“I didn’t just want to take the next opportunity. There were some other things I could have looked at and potentially taken, but I felt this was the right one for me.

“The club are going to be getting the best version of myself. You’re on that treadmill as a head coach and I’d been on it for eight years in the south of France. It takes its toll.

“I’m fully refreshed and ready to go. I can’t wait to get into it. I’m excited about joining a club with great potential.”

Warrington’s director of rugby, Gary Chambers, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Steve to the club as preparations continue to build for the new season.

“His experience and expertise will be invaluable to our rugby programme going forward.”