Super League-linked forward Matt Lodge secures surprise deal

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED forward Matt Lodge has secured a surprise one-year deal with NRL side North Queensland Cowboys.

According to news.com.au, Lodge knocked back a minimum salary deal with Manly Sea Eagles to explore other opportunities.

That almost led the 30-year-old to look overseas to Super League, with The Mole at the Wide World of Sports claiming that Lodge was on the radar of Super League sides a free agent after being let go by the Sea Eagles at the end of the 2025 NRL campaign.

The 30-year-old has long been linked with a move to the northern hemisphere and The Mole had reported that there was significant interest in bringing the Australian to the UK top flight.

However, it appears as though Lodge will now be heading for the Cowboys on a one-year deal as head coach Todd Payten looks to try and improve on a disappointing 2025 campaign.

Since making the move to Manly ahead of the 2023 NRL season, Lodge has registered 24 appearances for the Sea Eagles, but he made his name at the Brisbane Broncos between 2018 and 2021, making 65 appearances.