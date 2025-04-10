Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley reacts to Kallum Watkins’ Leeds Rhinos move

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley insists it is “better to have loved and lost” following the exit of Kallum Watkins.

Watkins’ move to Leeds Rhinos was confirmed earlier this week after five seasons with the Red Devils, with the 34-year-old linking back up with his hometown club.

However, it was yet another departure from the Salford Community Stadium, with Watkins joining the likes of Marc Sneyd (Warrington Wolves), Brad Singleton (Castleford Tigers) and Tim Lafai (Australia) in exiting the club.

And, prior to Salford’s clash with Leeds Rhinos in front of the Sky Sports cameras last night, Rowley gave his verdict on Watkins’ exit.

Rowley said: “I’ve said a lot of good things about Kallum in the past and I meant every word. Just because he’s not here anymore, I still stand by those things.

“He’s a great character, a wonderful player and a wonderful professional. I wish him nothing but the best.

“It’s better to have loved and lost as they say.”