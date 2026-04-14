Joel Tomkins breaks silence on Catalans Dragons exit

CATALANS DRAGONS have confirmed the exit of head coach Joel Tomkins.

Tomkins, who stepped down before Catalans’ 36-4 loss to St Helens in the Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals, has made the decision to step down from his position for personal reasons.

Ryan Sheridan, along with assistant coaches Micky McIlorum and Mitchell Pearce, will continue to lead the side.

Upon his departure, Tomkins said: “My time at Catalans Dragons over the past 18 months has brought plenty of highs, along with some challenges, all of which I’ve genuinely valued as a rookie head coach.

“I’ve learned a great deal, both personally and professionally, and I’m grateful for the friendships and experiences I’ve gained along the way. I leave the club a better coach than when I arrived.

“However, living away from my family for a prolonged period has been difficult. After recently spending some time back at home due to personal reasons, I’ve taken the decision to step away and bring my time at the club to a close.

“I would like to thank Bernard and Sebastien for their understanding and support in reaching this decision. I’m very grateful to the players, staff and supporters, and I wish the club every success for the remainder of the season and in future.”