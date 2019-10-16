James Webster confirmed as new Featherstone head coach

Featherstone Rovers have confirmed the appointment of James Webster as the club’s new head coach.

Webster joins the club from Hull Kingston Rovers, where he was most recently head coach but the interim head coach in 2016.

He will succeed Ryan Carr, the Australian who guided the club to the Grand Final but has returned Down Under after one year.

“I am really honoured and excited to become head coach of such a progressive club as Featherstone,” he said.

“I have always enjoyed going to Post Office Road as an opposing player or coach and can’t wait to sample the atmosphere on the other side of the fence.

“Obviously the playoff series was extremely exciting for all involved. I thought the level of away support was fantastic and shows the passion within the club. I can’t wait to get back into pre-season.

Chairman Mark Campbell added: “We welcome James to the club as the new head coach and we are extremely fortunate that James has become available at just the right time, I have followed James’ coaching career for a number of years and the experience he has both in Championship and Super League plus all his contacts both here and over in Australia will prove invaluable.

“Myself, Davide and Steve can’t wait to get working with James on the final tweaks to our squad for what should be another exciting season.”