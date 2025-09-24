Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Luke Keary set for coaching roles following retirement

JARED WAEREA-HARGREAVES and Luke Keary will both be heading up coaching roles following their retirement from playing rugby league at the end of the 2025 campaign.

Both men joined Super League from the Sydney Roosters, but whilst Hull KR’s Waerea-Hargreaves is set to return to the Chooks, Catalans Dragons’ Keary is reportedly joining Justin Holbrook at the Newcastle Knights.

That’s according to The Sydney Morning Herald which has reported that Waerea-Hargreaves will work with the Roosters’ younger players in a mentoring and coaching capacity.

Meanwhile, Keary, who has left the Dragons after cutting short his two-year stint after just one season, will link up with the Knights under their new coaching team headed by ex-St Helens boss Holbrook.