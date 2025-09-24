League Express Podcast Super League Preview edition

In the new edition of the League Express Podcast we have a full preview of the Super League Playoffs and we discuss who the favourites are going into the weekend

We give our reaction to the announcement of the Super League Dream Team

We make our predictions for the NRL Preliminary Finals

We look at which players have declared their allegiance to Australia and England ahead of the Ashes series

We consider Martyn’s bold proposal for a brand-new Super League Nines competition

We discuss Jason Demetriou signing as London Broncos head coach for the next three seasons and the Broncos’ marquee move in signing Reagan Campbell-Gillard

With sharp insight and debate on the game’s biggest talking points, this episode is packed with analysis, predictions, and bold ideas about the future of Rugby League.