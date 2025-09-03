NCL looking into new clubs hoping to join

THE National Conference League’s management group are not formally inviting applications for inclusion in 2026 – and there is a simple reason for that.

As Alan Smith, the Rugby Football League’s senior competitions administrator, advises: “We have had enquiries from several clubs so are not formally advertising. The NCL management are looking at the clubs at present.”

The amateur game’s flagship competition has operated, this year, with 46 teams – two shy of the optimum number of 48, which would enable a structure comprising four divisions of twelve teams each.

Any applying clubs should run two open-age teams and have a vibrant youth structure in place. A strong committee is essential, as is a clubhouse, which should be adjacent to the pitch.

Keighley Albion were the present season’s new kids on the block, albeit having previously been in membership three decades ago.

Albion went into the final weekend of regular fixtures in pole position in Division Three and sealed the title with a 23-16 win at Myton Warriors.