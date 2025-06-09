Jez Litten’s raw emotions epitomise Hull KR’s dramatic win

HULL KR hooker Jez Litten was on cloud nine after his side ended a 45-year wait to get their hands back on the Challenge Cup.

The Robins took part in an open-top bus parade on Sunday afternoon from their stadium to the city centre, arriving at City Hall and appearing on the balcony in Victoria Square with live interviews with the club’s players and officials.

Litten, like many of his team-mates, struggled to gather his emotions after the game, following the Robins’ late smash-and-grab victory at Wembley.

The utility came off the bench to replace Michael McIlorum after 27 minutes and helped his team make history.

“It hasn’t sunk in, it hasn’t sunk in yet,” he admitted.

“But just the effort in defence, we got one opportunity and we took it. That’s what this team is about; we built it on our defence and we did it. It’s unreal. I need a few beers just to calm down.”

Litten admits that he grew up dreaming of lifting the Challenge Cup at Wembley.

“I dreamt of the Challenge Cup growing up as a kid, it’s just unbelievable,” he said.

“To do it with my best mates, I’m so proud of the team.”

Tom Davies’ late try and Mikey Lewis’ dramatic conversion was enough to give Hull KR a tight 8-6 victory and break Warrington’s hearts.

The Robins are top of Super League and have only lost one game all year.

Asked if his team are capable of winning a treble of trophies in 2025, Litten replied: “We don’t want to look too far ahead. We’ve just shown that when you play against a team like Warrington, they nearly beat us.

“There are some top teams in Super League but this is the first one ticked off and we want to go after all of them. We’ll regroup after this and we’ll go again.”