Warrington Wolves, Leigh Leopards and St Helens men banned as nine Super League players charged

WARRINGTON WOLVES’ Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Leigh Leopards’ Edwin Ipape and St Helens forward George Delaney have all been banned by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel following the weekend’s Super League action,

Fitzgibbon was charged with Grade D Head Contact, incurring 15 penalty points and thus a two-match suspension and a fine.

Ipape and Delaney have both been charged with Grade A Late Contact on Passer, receiving one penalty point each.

However, because of their points tally record, both men have been banned for one game, meaning Ipape misses Leigh’s clash against Huddersfield Giants and Delaney misses Saints’ fixture against Castleford Tigers.

Nine Super League players in all were charged from the weekend:

Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade D Head Contact – Penalty Points: 15 – Total Penalty Points: 17.5 – 2 match suspension and a fine

Jordan Lane (Hull FC) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade A Late contact passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3.5 – Fine

Tariq Sims (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A Contrary behaviour – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Sam Luckley (Hull KR) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Daryl Clark (St Helens) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade A Late contact on kicker – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.5 – No further action

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 6 – 1 match suspension

George Delaney (St Helens) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 6 – 1 match suspension