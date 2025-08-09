Six Again: Rugby league legends who could have been our first knight

Since Billy Boston was awarded his knighthood by King Charles III in June there has been much talk as to who the next rugby league star to be granted the top honour might be. But here Rugby League World takes a look at six legends, sadly no longer with us, that could have preceded Boston in becoming the game’s first knight.

BRIAN BEVAN

ALTHOUGH an Australian by birth, Brian Bevan was one of the true greats of the British game.

The winger, who arrived in Britain on the HMAS Australia, scored a world record 796 tries, included 740 in 620 games for Warrington – his adopted home.

Those exploits saw the “Wing Wizard” become one of the inaugural inductees into the British Rugby League Hall of Fame in 1988, and despite playing almost his entire career in the UK, he was inducted into the NRL’s Hall of Fame 20 years later.

ROY FRANCIS

JUST like Billy Boston, Francis left the rugby union scene in south Wales to join Wigan. After a distinguished playing career he moved into coaching, where he was perhaps even more successful and made history as the first black British professional coach in any sport.

Regarded as a visionary leader, Francis tasted league success with Hull FC and won the Challenge Cup with Leeds, before enjoying a spell in Australia with North Sydney Bears. He then returned for a second spell with Leeds before joining Bradford Northern.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE

ALBERT Goldthorpe was undoubtedly one of the first rugby league superstars. After making his first team debut for Hunslet as a 16-year-old in October 1888, he had developed into one of the games’ finest players when the Northern Union was formed in 1895.

His defining moment perhaps came in 1907-08 – 20 years on from his debut – when he captained Hunslet as they became the first team to win all four trophies available to them – the Challenge Cup, the Championship, the Yorkshire Cup and the Yorkshire League.

ROGER MILLWARD

HAVING not featured in the first Ashes test in 1970, which Australia won, Roger Millward was recalled for the second test and proved hugely influential, scoring 20 points in the 28-7 win that tied the series. He then scored the match winning try in the final game as England regained the trophy.

He continued to represent his country with distinction until 1979, and remains Hull KR’s leading try scorer with 207 over his 15 years with the club, which will always remember him as a true legend.

DAVE VALENTINE

FOLLOWING his switch to Huddersfield from rugby union, Scotland-born Dave Valentine went on to create international rugby league history.

After featuring in all three tests in the 1948-49 Ashes series, he was later named captain ahead of the inaugural 1954 World Cup in France.

The forward featured in all four matches of the tournament, and following a 16-12 win over the hosts at the Parc des Princes, was able to lift the trophy aloft and write his own name in rugby league folklore.

JOHNNY WHITELEY

A ONE-club man throughout his playing career, Hull legend Whiteley made over 400 appearances for the black and whites between 1950 and 1965. Even after his retirement he remained at the club as coach, before spending a couple of years with local rivals Hull KR.

His international record is also impressive as a player as he was a member of the last Great Britain side to win the Ashes on home soil. But it was as a coach that he perhaps celebrated his finest moment – leading Great Britain to their last Ashes win in 1970.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 511 (August 2025)