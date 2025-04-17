Mason Lino completes thrilling Wakefield Trinity comeback to deny Castleford Tigers

WAKEFIELD TRINITY 13 CASTLEFORD TIGERS 12

STEPHEN IBBETSON, DIY Kitchens Stadium, Thursday

MASON LINO scored the decisive field-goal as Wakefield stormed back from twelve points down to win a home derby for the first time since 2013.

Castleford looked on course for an unexpected victory when three first-half tries – including two from winger Jason Qareqare in his first appearance of the season – put them in command at the break.

But with none converted, Harvey Smith and Max Jowitt tries – both goaled by the latter – set up an enthralling conclusion from which Lino emerged the hero four minutes from time with an effort that narrowly made it over the crossbar.

Wakefield have their first home win back in Super League at the fourth attempt, while the Tigers have only one league win from eight this year.

Amidst the heartbreak, the Tigers’ efforts should offer encouragement. For 60 minutes, it looked like it would be enough.

They failed to take their first opportunity, when Rowan Milnes offloaded at the line for Zac Cini to race away from deep only to be stopped by returning Wakefield fullback Jowitt.

But the Tigers took the lead after ten minutes, thanks to the athleticism of Tex Hoy – who stepped around Josh Griffin and zipped through a gap in the defence after claiming a kick by Corey Hall – and Qareqare, who offered support to finish a length-of-the-field effort.

Wakefield had their chances to respond, with Jowitt throwing a pass into touch from a promising position and former Castleford prop Mike McMeeken fumbling a knock-down with the try-line begging.

Instead the script was further ripped up approaching the half-hour as Milnes’ kick to the left corner was perfectly placed for tall centre Sam Wood to claim and score.

And things got even better for the Tigers three minutes from the break as Milnes’ boot next set up Qareqare, an excellent piece of vision which allowed the winger – back from a hamstring injury – to nip in ahead of Jowitt.

The only Castleford downside in the first 40 minutes was the failure of Milnes to convert any of their three tries, keeping the lead down to 0-12 – and how costly it proved.

Not for the first time this season, Wakefield were ruing their own errors and poor decision-making – and might have been at the start of the second half as well.

Tom Johnstone made a break down the left wing but opted against the support of centre Oliver Pratt to take on fullback Hoy himself. It was a thrilling battle, but one won by Hoy – so near yet so far.

As it was again just before the hour with a series of offloads in the shadow of the posts, the last by Mathieu Cozza, aimed at Jay Pitts, which instead landed in the arms of Castleford’s Liam Horne.

But Wakefield gained hope, rather than lose it, from that chance, and a few minutes later Smith finally got them got them off the mark from dummy-half and Jowitt’s goal halved the deficit.

Truly buoyed now, Pratt made a burst which had Castleford offside scrambling to get back to their try-line, and from the penalty Lino crashed over – only for the try to be ruled out, after lengthy video adjudication, for the efforts of Jeremiah Simbiken to prevent a grounding.

But Castleford’s reprieve was only very temporary, as Jowitt ducked under Wood and stretched out for an unquestionable try just seconds later, and Jowitt again converted to level and set up a grandstand final twelve minutes.

The Tigers got the first chance to nudge in front but Milnes missed a field-goal attempt, before Hall charged in for a try at the other end but lost the ball over the line – instead leaving it for Lino to finish the job.

GAMESTAR: Caius Faatili made a huge difference off the bench to turn things in Wakefield’s favour.

GAMEBREAKER: Mason Lino held his nerve amidst the chaos in the closing stages.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Jason Qareqare’s second try was exceptionally made by a Rowan Milnes kick.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Caius Faatili (Wakefield)

2 pts Jeremiah Simbiken (Castleford)

1 pt Tex Hoy (Castleford)

MATCHFACTS

TRINITY

1 Max Jowitt

3 Cameron Scott

4 Corey Hall

19 Oliver Pratt

5 Tom Johnstone

13 Jay Pitts

20 Mason Lino

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Liam Hood

10 Ky Rodwell

11 Seth Nikotemo

12 Josh Griffin

21 Mathieu Cozza

Subs (all used)

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele

16 Renouf Atoni

28 Harvey Smith

31 Caius Faatili

18th man (not used)

18 Isaiah Vagana

Also in 21-man squad

2 Lachlan Walmsley

23 Josh Rourke

25 Jack Croft

Tries: Smith (61), Jowitt (67)

Goals: Jowitt 2/2

Field-goals: Lino (76)

TIGERS

1 Tex Hoy

24 Josh Simm

3 Zac Cini

4 Sam Wood

2 Jason Qareqare

6 Daejarn Asi

7 Rowan Milnes

35 Dan Okoro

9 Liam Horne

10 George Lawler

12 Alex Mellor

11 Jeremiah Simbiken

20 Muizz Mustapha

Subs (all used)

13 Joe Westerman

14 Judah Rimbu

39 Hugo Salabio (D)

40 Jorden Dezaria (D)

18th man (not used)

15 George Griffin

Also in 21-man squad

16 Cain Robb

21 Sylvester Namo

37 Lee Kershaw

Tries: Qareqare (10, 37), Wood (27)

Goals: Milnes 0/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-8, 0-12; 6-12, 12-12, 13-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Trinity: Caius Faatili; Tigers: Jeremiah Simbiken

Penalty count: 3-4

Half-time: 0-12

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: 7,807