Keighley Cougars search for new head coach as Jake Webster steps aside after barrage of abuse

FOLLOWING a meeting earlier this week, Keighley Cougars and Jake Webster have mutually agreed to seek a new Head Coach for the 2025 campaign and beyond.

Webster, who took on the head coaching role full-time ahead of the 2025 League One season, will revert to a role within the club specifically looking at Commercial opportunities and Community development on a full-time basis.

It follows a 44-0 loss to the Rochdale Hornets at the weekend.

Webster said: I’ve really enjoyed my time coaching but with all the negative press, my mental health and wellbeing needs some attention. My family will always come first and I need to protect them, and myself.

“This is a mutual decision and I thank Ryan and Kaue (Keighley owners) for allowing me to focus on other off field club activities and supporting with Steve’s workload.”

“Jordie Hedges has my full backing and support as an interim head coach while the club tests the market for a long-term solution. I must go on record and say that the negative comments constantly on social media all play a part in the success of this team and club and I hope Jordie does not suffer the same fate I have in the last 9 months.

“I must urge supporters to think before they comment on social media as we do not want to drive good people and players away from this club. We have a lot of talent at this club, young talent that we want to keep. A hostile and toxic surrounding doesn’t aid our chances in keeping that talent.”

Ryan O’Neill expressed his thanks to Jake for taking the reigns at a tough period for the club.

“Following the departure of Matt Foster, we needed an interim coach who had the respect of the players, loyalty to the board, and a genuine love and passion for Keighley Cougars – Jake had, and still has, all of these in spades.

“Having been our first marquee signing in 2020 and playing such a pivotal role in the phenomenal success of the 2022 season, Jake has been by our side, supporting us when things have been tough.

“I have been so disappointed with the abuse Jake has received on social media. It is all too easy to demolish somebody – sitting on a phone, or behind a keyboard – without a care for the effects that can have on the recipient and their family. Jake has not for one moment deserved any of it. He has been stoic in rising above it, keeping chipper and showing me how to grow a thicker skin.

“Jordie has our backing as an interim Head Coach while as a board of directors we undertake our search for a long term solution.

“There have also been calls for Kaue and I to leave the club. I want to remind detractors of what I said at a Q&A in 2023: Kaue and I are only the current custodians of this club. If, and when, a person, or persons, come with a new vision, and the ability to deliver it – then the keys are theirs. Until that happens, we will continue doing our best, doing what we think is right to make this club a success, and make Cougar Park a joyful place where everyone is welcome.

“I believe all our intentions are to support the players, the staff, and one another. This club is not one player, not one coach – in fact hundreds of players and coaches have come and gone. Everybody involved in the club plays a part in its history. All we can ask is that we all support the next coach and give him every chance, the chance that by some, was denied to Jake.

“The unique thing for me about this club is that we are a family, certainly dysfunctional at times, but when the chips are down, we have one another’s backs.”