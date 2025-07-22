Joel Tomkins appointed permanent Catalans Dragons head coach as owner Bernard Gusch reveals reasons

CATALANS DRAGONS owner Bernard Guasch believes that the two-year deal handed to Joel Tomkins will see the French club competing for the top “as early as next season”.

A former player of the Dragons, Tomkins returned to the Dragons’ staff at the start of the season as an assistant coach before the axing of head coach Steve McNamara saw him move into the number one spot on an interim basis.

But now the 38-year-old has been handed the reins on a permanent basis with Guasch expressing his “full confidence” in Tomkins’ ability as a coach.

After coming through the Wigan Warriors academy system, where he made his debut in 2005 at the age of 18, he won his first trophies with the Warriors by lifting the Challenge Cup, the Super League title, and the League Leaders’ Shield.

He also earned a spot in the Dream Team in 2010 and was selected for the England national team.

In 2011, Tomkins switched codes and joined Rugby Union side Saracens, before eventually returning to the 13-man code with Wigan in 2014, before moving to Hull KR in 2018 and later joining the Dragons.

After retiring at the end of the 2021 season, Tomkins became assistant coach of Wigan’s reserve team. Following a successful season under Matt Peet’s staff, he joined the Dragons as the team’s defence coach.

And Guasch has backed the 38-year-old to take Catalans all the way: “We are very happy to keep Joel Tomkins as head coach.

“He knows this sport inside out. Just like when he was a player, he never hides and always takes responsibility.

“Today, we want to change our management approach, start a younger cycle, and I know Joel fits perfectly into that vision.

“I have full confidence in him to build a team that can aim for the top as early as next season.”

On the two-year deal, Tomkins himself said: “It’s an honour to be offered the job of Head Coach at the Catalans Dragons, a club with passion, pride, and incredible potential.

“Over the next two seasons, my focus is simple: build a team that competes with every team in super league, earns respect, and makes our supporters proud every time they step onto the field.

“I understand that there is a lot of hard work ahead, but the opportunity to coach this team is one I’m excited about.”